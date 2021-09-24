Friday, September 24, 2021  | 16 Safar, 1443
German air ambulance for Omer Sharif to reach Sept 26

Sindh govt released Rs40m for the comedian’s treatment

Posted: Sep 24, 2021
Posted: Sep 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

The Civil Aviation Authority has allowed an air ambulance to land in Pakistan. The German aircraft will be taking comedian Omer Sharif to Washington for treatment.

The air ambulance, along with five crew members, will land at Karachi Airport on September 26.

Omer Sharif will be accompanied by Zareen and their son Jawad. The Sindh government has released Rs40 million for the treatment.

“We are grateful to Pakistan, media and the government because with their support and prayers my father is in a stable condition,” said Jawad Omer Sharif.

Omer was diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation (a condition in which blood leaks backward instead of flowing out to the rest of the body) after being admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital for congestive heart failure.

He will be treated at the George Washington University Hospital by a team of eight specialists, including Cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab, actor Reema’s husband.

Omer Sharif
 
