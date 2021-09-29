Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Genuine, kind, beautiful soul: Ameer Gilani rings in Mawra’s birthday

His mother sends Mawra a cake

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane’s friends and family ensured they rang in the star’s 29th birthday with a bang.

Among the many photos that Mawra has posted, one shows her in silk robes embroidered with “29” on the back.

Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane
Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane

Apart from her midnight celebrations, which included lots of flowers and purple balloons, the actor was sent a golden, floral-decorated cake by actor Ameer Gilani’s mother when she got together with her friends and family.

Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane

Mawra thanked her and called it the “best cake”. Mawra often shares photos of her confectionery sent especially for her.

Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane

“Happy birthday to one of the most genuine, kind and beautiful souls,” Ameer said for Mawra, sharing a photo with her. He wished her many returns of the day.

Mawra expressed her gratitude to Ameer for “being him”.

Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane
Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane
Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane
Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane
Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane
Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane
Mawra Hocane celebrates 29th birthday
Photo: Instagram/Mawra Hocane

Mawra’s birthday posts have received over 200,000 likes within just hours.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ameer Gilani Mawra Hocane
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
mawra hocane birthday, mawra hocane ameer gilani
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif leaves for US
Omer Sharif leaves for US
Watch: Omer Sharif's US departure
Watch: Omer Sharif’s US departure
Chris Gayle turns ‘Punjabi Daddy’ in new single
Chris Gayle turns ‘Punjabi Daddy’ in new single
Jemima’s ‘tuk-tuk’ ride through Lahore in London
Jemima’s ‘tuk-tuk’ ride through Lahore in London
Sharmila calls Maryam Nawaz’s fashion ‘impressive’
Sharmila calls Maryam Nawaz’s fashion ‘impressive’
Omer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after in-flight fever
Omer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after in-flight fever
R Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Genuine, kind, beautiful soul: Ameer Gilani rings in Mawra’s birthday
Genuine, kind, beautiful soul: Ameer Gilani rings in Mawra’s birthday
Afghan singer moves to Peshawar for work
Afghan singer moves to Peshawar for work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.