Genuine, kind, beautiful soul: Ameer Gilani rings in Mawra’s birthday

Mawra Hocane’s friends and family ensured they rang in the star’s 29th birthday with a bang.

Among the many photos that Mawra has posted, one shows her in silk robes embroidered with “29” on the back.

Apart from her midnight celebrations, which included lots of flowers and purple balloons, the actor was sent a golden, floral-decorated cake by actor Ameer Gilani’s mother when she got together with her friends and family.

Mawra thanked her and called it the “best cake”. Mawra often shares photos of her confectionery sent especially for her.

“Happy birthday to one of the most genuine, kind and beautiful souls,” Ameer said for Mawra, sharing a photo with her. He wished her many returns of the day.

Mawra expressed her gratitude to Ameer for “being him”.

Mawra’s birthday posts have received over 200,000 likes within just hours.

