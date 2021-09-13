Five best looks from Minal’s festivities

Actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s wedding has been one of the most-awaited events this season. The couple announced their ceremony date last month, following which pictures from their star-studded events have been making rounds on social media, leaving fans in absolute awe of the duo.

However, despite footage from the ceremony becoming a social media sensation, Minal and Ahsan chose to limit their celebrations to friends and family with small, intimate events. That being said, no celebrity wedding is ever complete without a star-studded guest list.

These are the top five celebrities who brought their best looks to the events.



Kinza Hashmi

The actress opted for a monochrome ensemble, featuring a maroon front cut shirt with classic gold embellishment, which she paired with embroidered pants and a dupatta.

Amna Ilyas

Amna Ilyas proved that nothing can beat the classic. She wore a turquoise kurti and a yellow banarsi gharara at the dholki. While the addition of a gold embroidered dupppata tied the whole look together.



Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz looked absolutely gorgeous in an ivory gown. With a sleek hairstyle and a statement maang teeka, the limelight was hers to bask in from the very moment she graced the wedding reception.



Aiman Khan

Aiman slipped into an orange anarkali. The blingy dupatta was an ode to the 80s classic wedding attire. While her statement jhumkas and maang teeka did justice to the ensemble, inflicting all who looked with a touch of nostalgia.



Saboor Aly

Saboor Aly was seen in a classic handloom yellow saree. She looked elegant in the timeless piece of cloth, which she topped off with a chic hairdo.