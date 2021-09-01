Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Fans pray for ailing Umer Shareef after photo goes viral

It shows him in a wheelchair

Posted: Sep 1, 2021

Posted: Sep 1, 2021

Umer Shareef has been unwell for months and his latest photo has left his fans and followers overwhelmed with sadness.

The photo shows Pakistan’s “comedy king” in a wheelchair and looking pale. Many of Umer’s followers commented that he was “unrecognizable”.

Umer Shareef is one of Pakistan’s most successful comedians and his performances are equally popular across the border. Indian comedian Kapil Sharma once cited him as his inspiration. 

Umer accused Kapil, however, of copying some of his popular punchlines on the show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Umer was born in Karachi’s Liaquatabad on April 19, 1955. He began performing on the stage at the age of 14 in 1974. 

The audio cassettes of his dramas were released in 1980.

Umer interviewed several big names from both entertainment and politics on The Shareef Show, which aired in 2009.

