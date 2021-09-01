Fans pray for ailing Umer Shareef after photo goes viral

Umer Shareef has been unwell for months and his latest photo has left his fans and followers overwhelmed with sadness.

The photo shows Pakistan’s “comedy king” in a wheelchair and looking pale. Many of Umer’s followers commented that he was “unrecognizable”.

یہ عمر شریف صاحب کی تصویر ہے مسکراہٹیں بکھیرنے والے مستی مذاق میں ہزاروں نصیحتیں کر جانے والے۔۔جنکو دکھ کر ہے مسکان لبوں پر دوڑے چلی آتی تھی۔۔میں کبھی انکو ایسا نہیں دیکھنا چاہتی تھی اللّٰہ انہیں صحتِ کاملہ عطا کرے۔آمین#umershareef pic.twitter.com/TBCzAlAIR1 — Zakia Nayyar۔ (@NayyarZakia) August 31, 2021

Sending our prayers & best wishes to living legend Umer Shareef who’s not doing well May he get better real soon Ameen 😇 #umarshareef #umershareef #pakistaniactor#pakistanicelebs #pakistanicomedian#livinglegend #pakistanidramas#pakistanidramacelebrities #pakistaniartist#veteran pic.twitter.com/Lo3PqU2Rvd — Lollywoodnow_ (@Lollywoodnow1) August 31, 2021

The living legend of Pakistan 🥺❤️

Pray for his health #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/KruFYkpFx1 — Syeda Sbeen (@SbeenSyeda) September 1, 2021

Our Very Own Comedy king Umer Shareef Sahab Is Unwell💔, Please Everyone Pray For His Health🤲 Bhut Muskurahatain Di Hain Inhon Ne… ❤#umershareef pic.twitter.com/mOTE2L0Wx2 — bro_insta@Tweets.. (@UsmanGh39440473) August 31, 2021

Heart breaking picture of Legendary and well renowned Pakistani comedian,host and actor Sir Umer Shareef👇💔😔.May Allah (SWT) bless him with complete & quick recovery Ameen.Lots & lots of prayers for his long,healthy,prosper and blessed life Ameen🤲💐💐💐💕.#UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/AgakxJPvdS — The Valorous Queen🇵🇰 (@Queenaqi09) August 31, 2021

Umer Shareef is one of Pakistan’s most successful comedians and his performances are equally popular across the border. Indian comedian Kapil Sharma once cited him as his inspiration.

Umer accused Kapil, however, of copying some of his popular punchlines on the show Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Umer was born in Karachi’s Liaquatabad on April 19, 1955. He began performing on the stage at the age of 14 in 1974.

The audio cassettes of his dramas were released in 1980.

Umer interviewed several big names from both entertainment and politics on The Shareef Show, which aired in 2009.

