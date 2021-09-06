Even I’m laughing: Nida Yasir on viral F1 2016 clip

Nida Yasir would have hardly thought that a clip from a 2016 episode of her popular morning show Good Morning Pakistan would go viral and place her in top trends in 2021.

“Even I am laughing at this clip,” Nida said in an interview with Independent Urdu. “I find it funny too. This was a mistake and I am laughing at it.”

Nida admitted her mistake and said that she would try her best to avoid such blunders in future and ask questions after having properly researched the topic. She has no idea how the clip went viral out of the blue.

Why this lady didn’t Google what Formula 1 is before the show? pic.twitter.com/5rhsFpyuWD — Ali Qasim (@aliqasim) September 4, 2021

The reactions to her clip were both nasty and hilarious. Some people remarked that Nida should stick to weddings and others joked that Formula car-making companies should next think of three-seater racing vehicles.

Some people defended Nida. Not everyone knows about Formula cars, they argued.

The video set off a debate on the training and grooming of TV show hosts and anchors. Some people argued that the internet makes it possible to do research but you have to have the intelligence to undertake due diligence.

University degrees for TV anchors

Young people who want to join the media industry often struggle to get proper career counselling. If you do your Intermediate or A’ Levels, it isn’t immediately clear what path to take. Most people enroll in Mass Communication Bachelor’s degrees. The only problem is, none of them actually teach anchoring as a course.

So you want to become a TV anchor? We asked SAMAA TV’s @shahzaibahmad94 for tips and what his journey was like https://t.co/uzMVRM3H4E#MassCommunication pic.twitter.com/NDaPWhTCH2 — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) September 4, 2021

At SAMAA TV we have a pool of hardworking anchors who have learned on the job over the years to refine their presentation. We asked them for tips and advice.

The most important thing they mentioned is that doing your research beforehand is imperative. Usually they follow the news because it is unfolding before them in real time. But they stressed that reading newspapers in the morning is an additional crucial step so they are as well informed as possible.

News channels are unlikely to let people just start anchoring at the entry level. They usually pick reporters who have a good on-screen presence, confidence and looks. So some anchors recommended that anyone who wants to take up this line of work should first learn how to be a TV reporter.

To get into reporting, it is recommended fresh graduates sign up for internships with news channels or newspapers. Some of the better organisations offer paid internships, but this is not always the case. The trick is to shadow a reporter and learn by studying the work of well-respected journalists.

