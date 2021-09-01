Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Don’t judge mothers: Iqra Aziz sings Baby Shark to Kabir

Yasir Hussain’s retort to people denouncing mothers

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

The viral children’s song Baby Shark has created quite a controversy in Pakistan but Yasir Hussain’s latest Instagram post proves that it shouldn’t make mothers feel bad about what they sing to their children.

“Never judge a mother [on] how she raises a child, what she teaches him and sings to him,” Yasir wrote, sharing a video of Iqra singing Baby Shark to their newborn Kabir Hussain. “If I had seen before how challenging it is for a mother to bring up her child I wouldn’t have been able to look my own mother in the eye and talk to her.”

In another video that shows only Kabir’s hand, verses from the Quran are playing in the background.

“Never judge a mother,” Yasir reiterated.

The debate on “careless” upbringing started after singer Abrarul Haq denounced young mothers last week at a PTI convention for the government’s three-year performance.

Abrar said that young women have handed over cellphones to their children and the only thing they play is Baby Shark. To demonstrate, he actually sang the children’s song which couldn’t stop the audience from bursting into laughter.

Abrar’s comments received a mixed response on social media. Actor and model Nadia Hussain, without mentioning Abrar, took a jibe at the singer for his iconic songs Nach Punjaban and Billo De Ghar

Yasir Hussain had shared Nadia’s retort in his Instagram stories and remarked she had “hit the nail on the head”.

Baby Shark is a popular song for children across the globe. It came out in 2016 and since then many covers of the song have been created in different languages.

Baby Shark is the most watched video on YouTube of all time with over nine billion views.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Baby Shark Iqra Aziz
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
iqra aziz abby kabir, iqra aziz baby shark, iqra aziz yasir hussain son, iqra aziz kabir hussain
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
That mustache isn’t coming home: Shaniera ‘warns’ Wasim Akram
That mustache isn’t coming home: Shaniera ‘warns’ Wasim Akram
Amna Ilyas faces backlash over ‘violent’ kick challenge video
Amna Ilyas faces backlash over ‘violent’ kick challenge video
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Ayesha Sana
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Ayesha Sana
Oscar-winning filmmaker’s Into Dust on Perween Rahman’s life is out
Oscar-winning filmmaker’s Into Dust on Perween Rahman’s life is out
Don’t judge mothers: Iqra Aziz sings Baby Shark to Kabir
Don’t judge mothers: Iqra Aziz sings Baby Shark to Kabir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.