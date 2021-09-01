Don’t judge mothers: Iqra Aziz sings Baby Shark to Kabir

The viral children’s song Baby Shark has created quite a controversy in Pakistan but Yasir Hussain’s latest Instagram post proves that it shouldn’t make mothers feel bad about what they sing to their children.

“Never judge a mother [on] how she raises a child, what she teaches him and sings to him,” Yasir wrote, sharing a video of Iqra singing Baby Shark to their newborn Kabir Hussain. “If I had seen before how challenging it is for a mother to bring up her child I wouldn’t have been able to look my own mother in the eye and talk to her.”

In another video that shows only Kabir’s hand, verses from the Quran are playing in the background.

“Never judge a mother,” Yasir reiterated.

The debate on “careless” upbringing started after singer Abrarul Haq denounced young mothers last week at a PTI convention for the government’s three-year performance.

Abrar said that young women have handed over cellphones to their children and the only thing they play is Baby Shark. To demonstrate, he actually sang the children’s song which couldn’t stop the audience from bursting into laughter.

Abrar’s comments received a mixed response on social media. Actor and model Nadia Hussain, without mentioning Abrar, took a jibe at the singer for his iconic songs Nach Punjaban and Billo De Ghar.

Yasir Hussain had shared Nadia’s retort in his Instagram stories and remarked she had “hit the nail on the head”.

Baby Shark is a popular song for children across the globe. It came out in 2016 and since then many covers of the song have been created in different languages.

Baby Shark is the most watched video on YouTube of all time with over nine billion views.

