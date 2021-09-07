Don’t believe false reports about Umer Shareef, says Faysal Quraishi

Faysal Quraishi has spoken up against people and certain publications for spreading false reports about comedian Umer Shareef’s health.

“A lot of messages have been circulating since morning about Umer Shareef,” Faysal says in a video. “Firstly, I don’t understand these people who spread such news.”

The actor said that although Umer has been in hospital, he is doing much better now. Faysal urged everyone to pray for his health and speedy recovery.

“Please follow authentic pages [for correct information],” Faysal said. “Don’t pay heed to everything.”

Its a shame how for a few views or likes some create fake news . Now its come to a point where they even announce people passing away for cheap thrills! Our asset Omar Shareef is indeed unwell but with all duas getting better.

Shame on the ones spreading rumors otherwise. — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) September 5, 2021

The news of Umer Shareef’s death started circulating online after a photo of the comedian went viral on Twitter. He was in a wheelchair.

It was claimed that Umer had been admitted to Doctors Hospital in Lahore. Later, his family and several celebrities slammed those who were spreading false reports.

Umer, who was born in Karachi’s Liaquatabad in 1955, is one of Pakistan’s most successful comedians. He has been cited as inspiration by many other comedians, including Kapil Sharma from India.

Umer began his theatre career at the age of 14 in 1974. He went on to release the audio cassettes of his dramas in 1980.

Umer hosted The Shareef Show, which aired in 2009.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

