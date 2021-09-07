Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Don’t believe false reports about Umer Shareef, says Faysal Quraishi

Comedian is the latest victim of fake news

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: File

Faysal Quraishi has spoken up against people and certain publications for spreading false reports about comedian Umer Shareef’s health.

“A lot of messages have been circulating since morning about Umer Shareef,” Faysal says in a video. “Firstly, I don’t understand these people who spread such news.”

The actor said that although Umer has been in hospital, he is doing much better now. Faysal urged everyone to pray for his health and speedy recovery.

“Please follow authentic pages [for correct information],” Faysal said. “Don’t pay heed to everything.”

The news of Umer Shareef’s death started circulating online after a photo of the comedian went viral on Twitter. He was in a wheelchair.

It was claimed that Umer had been admitted to Doctors Hospital in Lahore. Later, his family and several celebrities slammed those who were spreading false reports. 

Umer, who was born in Karachi’s Liaquatabad in 1955, is one of Pakistan’s most successful comedians. He has been cited as inspiration by many other comedians, including Kapil Sharma from India.

Umer began his theatre career at the age of 14 in 1974. He went on to release the audio cassettes of his dramas in 1980.

Umer hosted The Shareef Show, which aired in 2009. 

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faysal Quraishi Umer Shareef
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hum kahan ke sachy thy ost, hum kahan ke sachay thay, hum kahan k sachy thy episode 6, mahira khan new drama, mahira khan dramas, kubra khan dramas, kubra khan, hum kahan ke sachay thay new episode, hum kahan k sachy thy all episodes, hum kahan ke sachey they real story, drama explained, drama explained in hindi, drama explained in hindi part 1, samaa news live, samaa tv, entertainment
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iqra responds to Sharmila’s remarks on ‘celebrating men's parenting’
Iqra responds to Sharmila’s remarks on ‘celebrating men’s parenting’
Bollywood stars slam Indian media for 'insensitive' funeral coverage
Bollywood stars slam Indian media for ‘insensitive’ funeral coverage
Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding dies at 39
Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding dies at 39
Amna Ilyas apologises for viral stunt video
Amna Ilyas apologises for viral stunt video
Turkish YouTuber buries himself alive to fulfill promise
Turkish YouTuber buries himself alive to fulfill promise
Even I’m laughing: Nida Yasir on viral F1 2016 clip
Even I’m laughing: Nida Yasir on viral F1 2016 clip
A walk down the memory lane with Alpha Bravo Charlie
A walk down the memory lane with Alpha Bravo Charlie
PISA 2021 nominations are out
PISA 2021 nominations are out
Ali Zafar honours ‘flying warriors’ with Mein Ura
Ali Zafar honours ‘flying warriors’ with Mein Ura
Katrina Kaif: Ertugrul is my favourite series
Katrina Kaif: Ertugrul is my favourite series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.