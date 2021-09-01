Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu moved to ICU

Saira Banu, wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, has been hospitalised in Mumbai, Indian media has reported.

Saira, 77, is reportedly in the ICU of the Hinduja hospital. She was hospitalised after she complained of blood pressure-related problems three days ago. She is in the same hospital where Dilip was admitted.

Saira’s late husband Dilip was Bollywood’s first superstar who appeared in more than 65 films over a career spanning 50 years. He passed away on July 7, 2021.

Dilip and Saira married in 1966. She is 20 years younger than the superstar was.

