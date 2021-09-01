Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu moved to ICU

She was hospitalised three days ago
Saira Banu, wife of the late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, has been hospitalised in Mumbai, Indian media has reported.
Saira, 77, is reportedly in the ICU of the Hinduja hospital. She was hospitalised after she complained of blood pressure-related problems three days ago. She is in the same hospital where Dilip was admitted.
Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today pic.twitter.com/wQKKh0ILB0
— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021
Saira’s late husband Dilip was Bollywood’s first superstar who appeared in more than 65 films over a career spanning 50 years. He passed away on July 7, 2021.
Dilip and Saira married in 1966. She is 20 years younger than the superstar was.