Court cancels arrest warrants for Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed

Next hearing on October 6

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

Photo: File

Saba Qamar, actor, and singer Bilal Saeeds arrest warrants have been cancelled by a district court in Lahore. They were issued on September 8 in the Wazir Khan mosque shoot case.

Their bail was approved on Thursday. Saba and Bilal’s lawyers had filed applications for the withdrawal of their bailable warrants.

They have been granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs30,000 each and the court has directed them to appear at the next hearing. 

The warrants were issued for October 6 after both Saba and Bilal failed to appear in court. 

In August 2020, a case was filed against the celebrities by the Akbari Gate police on the complaint of lawyer Farhat Manzoor. Saba and Bilal are facing charges of violating the sanctity of Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore by dancing there while shooting the music video for Bilal’s song Qabool.

The FIR was registered under Section 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to insult religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Both Bilal and Saba had posted apologies on social media following the controversy. Bilal had assured that he was removing the entire sequence shot at the Wazir Khan Mosque.

According to Saba, the clip was a “prologue to the music video featuring a Nikkah scene”.

Bilal Saeed Saba Qamar Wazir Khan Mosque
 
