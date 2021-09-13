Christopher Nolan’s next film on ‘father of atomic bomb’

Christopher Nolan is making a film on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of atomic bomb during the World War II, according to reports.

The film may feature Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy.

This is not the first time Nolan will be making a movie on World War II. In 2017, he made Dunkirk, which is based on the evacuation of the British and Allied forces during World War II from the French seaport of Dunkirk.

Atomic bombs were built under Manhattan Project led by the United States from 1942 to 1946. Los Almos Laboratory, a secret lab established by the Manhattan Project and operated by the University of California during World War II that tested first nuclear weapons, had Oppenheimer as its first director. He brought together the best minds in physics.

Over 3,000 people worked on the project, including Albert Einstein, who was the first scientist to inform President Roosevelt of military potential of an atomic bomb and German experimentation and intentions in 1939.

The bombs, Fat Man and Little Boy, were dropped over Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. These bombs, which killed millions and caused massive destruction, were built under the supervision of Oppenheimer. The nuclear bombings ended World War II and have since prevented the World War III.

“You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain,” from Harvey Dent in Nolan’s Batman Trilogy could be a perfect description of Oppenheimer. Nuclear bombs are the greatest invention as well as the deadliest. Oppenheimer, quoting from The Bhagavat Ghita, once said, “Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.”

Hailed as the “father of the atomic bomb”, Oppenheimer himself did not take much pride in the creation and rather expressed deep sorrow and disappointment. Oppenheimer even campaigned for controls on nuclear weapons and vehemently opposed the creation of hydrogen bomb, an even deadlier counter to atomic weapon being built by Soviets at that time. Eventually, the hydrogen bomb was built.

Oppenheimer, being picked up by Nolan, almost seems like a natural choice. Troubled by epic challenges and moral conundrums, Oppenheimer, who second-guessed his greatest achievements until the day he died, is a lot like Nolan’s characters who are faced with difficult choices.

