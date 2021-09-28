Tuesday, September 28, 2021  | 20 Safar, 1443
Entertainment

Chris Gayle turns ‘Punjabi Daddy’ in new single

Turban, kurta, and swinging parandas

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: YouTube/Punjabi Daddy

Superstar West Indies opener Chris Gayle has brought the Punjabi in him out for his new single Punjabi Daddy.

Chris dropped the audio on September 23 and has now released the video on his YouTube channel.

The cricketer is in a kurta and turban as he grooves with dancers wearing swinging parandas, kurtis and Patiala shalwars. Punjabi Daddy features Chris as the self-proclaimed “Universe Boss” at a club as well.

Chris wrote the song with Camar Doyles and Georvin Briscoe. Punjabi Daddy has been produced under the label Triple Century Records.

Chris Gayle has over 130,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, which has seven music videos. 

Chris’ teammate Dwayne Bravo is known for his hit song Champion, which featured Chris as well. It was released in 2016 and has since crossed 115 million views on YouTube. 

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


Chris Gayle Punjabi Daddy
 
