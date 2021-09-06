Bollywood stars slam Indian media for ‘insensitive’ funeral coverage

Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon have slammed Indian media for sensationalising funerals after what they are calling “insensitive” coverage of Sidharth Shukla’s death.

“Breaks my heart to see our media, photographers and even online portals being so insensitive,” wrote Kriti.

Photo: Instagram/Kriti Sanon

Several videos are doing the rounds that show reporters and cameramen pushing and shoving Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth’s friend, at his funeral and firing questions at her. Kriti called it “shameful” and said that Sidharth’s death was neither entertainment nor news.

“Draw some boundaries,” she said. “Have a conscience.”

Kriti remarked that the media should not hound people who are dealing with personal loss just for posts and likes.

“Online portals and channels are equally at fault. Take a stand, don’t post those pictures and videos.”

Anushka Sharma too shared her views on the insensitive coverage of Sidarth’s funeral and shared a poem by comedian Zakir Khan.

Photo: Instagram/Anushka Sharma

“They don’t think of you as a human being. That’s why there isn’t any line, or boundaries. Your corpse is not a body without a soul for them, but an opportunity to click pictures, as many as they can.” (Translated from Hindi).

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 7. Sidharth appeared alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania as well.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

