Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood filmmaker calls Mahira Khan ‘supremely talented’

He directed Mahira’s debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: HUM TV

Rahul Dholakia, the Indian filmmaker who directed Mahira Khan’s Bollywood debut Raees, is looking forward to watching Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay.

HKKST is Mahira’s drama serial airing on HUM TV. It was one of the most highly anticipated serials of 2021 as it marked Mahira’s return to television  after six years.  

“My mom strongly recommends Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay of the supremely talented Mahira Khan,” Rahul tweeted. “Now I have to watch it.”

Let’s see how Mahira responds to the praise.

HKKST stars Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan alongside Mahira (Mehreen) and are playing her cousins (Aswad and Mashal). The story revolves around love, hate, mystery and complex relationships. 

“And I’m so looking forward to it,” Rahul remarked.

Haroon Shahid, Zainab Qayyum, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana are part of the cast as well. HKKST was directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin.

Mahira starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017). It was produced by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bollywood Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
hum kahan kay sachay thay, mahira khan bollywood, mahira khan raees, mahira khan shah rukh khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif granted US visa, confirms wife
Omer Sharif granted US visa, confirms wife
Jemima looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London
Jemima looking for a Pakistani style rickshaw in London
Want to know how much Deepika Padukone’s new house costs?
Want to know how much Deepika Padukone’s new house costs?
Iqra Aziz borrows t-shirt from baby Kabir’s wardrobe
Iqra Aziz borrows t-shirt from baby Kabir’s wardrobe
Yasir Hussain reveals why he doesn’t share baby Kabir’s photos
Yasir Hussain reveals why he doesn’t share baby Kabir’s photos
Alka Yagnik can’t wait for Imran Abbas’ new drama
Alka Yagnik can’t wait for Imran Abbas’ new drama
Bollywood filmmaker calls Mahira Khan ‘supremely talented’
Bollywood filmmaker calls Mahira Khan ‘supremely talented’
Malala proud of her ‘friend’ Angelina Jolie
Malala proud of her ‘friend’ Angelina Jolie
Ahsan Khan appointed goodwill ambassador for child rights
Ahsan Khan appointed goodwill ambassador for child rights
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.