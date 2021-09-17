Bollywood filmmaker calls Mahira Khan ‘supremely talented’

Rahul Dholakia, the Indian filmmaker who directed Mahira Khan’s Bollywood debut Raees, is looking forward to watching Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay.

HKKST is Mahira’s drama serial airing on HUM TV. It was one of the most highly anticipated serials of 2021 as it marked Mahira’s return to television after six years.

“My mom strongly recommends Hum Kahan kay Sachay Thay of the supremely talented Mahira Khan,” Rahul tweeted. “Now I have to watch it.”

My mom strongly recommends #humkahankesachaythay of the supremely talented @TheMahiraKhan !! Now I have to watch it – and I am so looking forward to it. — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) September 16, 2021

Let’s see how Mahira responds to the praise.

HKKST stars Usman Mukhtar and Kubra Khan alongside Mahira (Mehreen) and are playing her cousins (Aswad and Mashal). The story revolves around love, hate, mystery and complex relationships.

“And I’m so looking forward to it,” Rahul remarked.

Haroon Shahid, Zainab Qayyum, Laila Wasti, Omair Rana are part of the cast as well. HKKST was directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin.

Mahira starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (2017). It was produced by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

