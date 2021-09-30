Ayeza shares ‘unfulfilled wish’ after watching Imran Abbas’ hoodie challenge

Just when we thought stars are done with viral TikTok or SnackVideo challenges, the craze picks right back up when they take on new ones and inspire recreations from their followers.

Imran Abbas, who keeps his followers hooked to Instagram with his singing and cross-border banter, has posted a video of him taking the “Touch It Crazy Hoodie Challenge”. It requires a person to change into as many hoodies as possible, but only in seconds. People appear to be banging their heads on a solid surface (mostly wooden tables) as they whip on different colours and emerge seemingly dizzy. The challenge is popular on both TikTok and SnackVideo.

Imran too made sure he could grab as many colours in the video as possible but he doesn’t appear giddy at all. Instead, he just pulls back the hood, evens his hair and walks away in style.

Imran’s version of the challenge has crossed more than 460,000 views in a day, and comments under the post show that he didn’t fail to entertain.

“Haha. This is too good,” said actor Tara Mehmood.

But what may catch your attention instantly is Ayeza Khan’s comment which hints that Imran needs plenty of time to get ready for shoot.

“I was saying…” Ayeza started. “It would be amazing if you got ready for the scene just as fast on the set.”

Imran laughed at her comment and quipped that Ayeza’s next request would be to see him “banging his head the same way on the set”.

Imran Abbas and Ayeza have starred in drama serials Thora sa Haq and Koi Chand Rakh.

