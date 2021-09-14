Tuesday, September 14, 2021  | 6 Safar, 1443
Entertainment

Ayeza Khan welcomed by Ertugrul star in Turkey

She has hit 10 million followers on Instagram

Posted: Sep 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Ayeza Khan has become the first celebrity in Pakistan to have 10 million followers on Instagram.

“We are 10 million followers strong today,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her from Turkey. “Love my little fandom.”

Several celebrities, including Momal Sheikh and Maya Ali, congratulated Ayeza on achieving the feat. Turkish actor Gülsim Ali, who starred in the popular historical series Ertugrul, welcomed Ayeza to Turkey and hoped they would meet soon.

“We are definitely meeting,” Ayeza replied.

ayeza khan and turkish actor Gulsim Ali
Photo: Instagram/Ayeza Khan

Ayeza is closely followed by Aiman Khan, who has nine million followers. Mahira Khan comes third with a following of 7.9 million and Sajal Ali has 7.2 million followers.

On TikTok, Jannat Mirza has been most popular with 10 million followers and over 400 million likes.

