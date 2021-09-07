Ayesha Omar’s first look out from serial killer film

Ayesha Omar has shared her first look from the highly anticipated film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of Serial Killer, in which she is playing a police officer.

“And with my first look for this shattering story, a salute to our armed forces for protecting and serving us, consistently, against all odds, day in and day out,” Ayesha wrote, sharing the poster.

The film is based on Pakistan’s worst known serial killer Javed Iqbal, who confessed to murdering 100 boys in Lahore in 1999. It is an adaptation of Kukri, a two-part book by Abu Aleeha, who has written the screenplay and is directing the movie as well.

Ayesha’s character will be investigating Javed’s case although there wasn’t any woman officer. According to Aleeha, Ayesha has worked quite hard to develop her character and the audiences will be “blown away” by her performance.

Yasir Hussain will play Javed Iqbal. His look was out last week and created quite a stir on social media. Aleeha said besides Yasir’s acting, it was his ability to get into Javed’s character visually that made him a “perfect” choice for the role.

The film will be pitched to international streaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5. It will be released in cinemas across Pakistan if the deal doesn’t happen.

Shooting is expected to be completed by November this year.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

