Ayesha Omar shares her favourite LSA looks

Award seasons are not just about winning the trophy or losing it. It takes celebrities weeks of planning to choose the right outfit from fashion mills churning out their best while organisers roll out the red carpet.

“As you all know, Lux Style Awards are approaching and it’s time I take a look back on some of my fashion moments from the previous ones,” wrote Ayesha Omar.

Ayesha, who never fails to make headlines with her sartorial choices, has shared a series of her looks from the previous editions of the LUX Style Awards. From shimmering skirts to sprawling gowns, Ayesha’s archive has her fans and followers anticipating her look for the upcoming edition.

“So throwing it back a few years.”

The actor has shared her excitement at celebrating 20 years of Lux Style Awards.

“Best dressed always,” commented actor and model Tooba Siddiqui. Anoushey Ashraf praised Ayesha’s looks as well.

The nominations for the 20th edition of the Lux Style Awards were announced last month in fashion, television and music categories. Films will not be judged this year as no submissions were received due to the pandemic.

