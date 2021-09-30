Award-winning Turkish films to grace Tashkent International Film Festival

Award-winning Turkish films are being screened at the 8th Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan. The event kicked off on September 28 and will end on October 3.

Turkey has been invited to the festival and will showcase 11 Turkish films that will be screened in a special segment throughout the event.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will hold meetings for the development of joint film industry projects with Uzbekistan by the Turkish Embassy in Tashkent Yerli Dusunce Dernegi.

Following are the films screening at the festival:

Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Ahlat Ağacı (The Wild Pear Tree)

Semih Kaplanoğlu’s Bağlılık Aslı (Commitment)

Cem Özay’s Af (Forgiveness)

Mahmut Fazıl Coşkun’s Anons (The Announcement)

Derviş Zaim’s Flash Bellek (Flashdrive)

Umut Mete Soydan’s Japonya’da Türk Izleri (Turkish Traces in Japan)

Seyid Çolak’s Kapan (Trap)

Fatih Özcan’s Mavzer (Mauser)

Ercan Kesal’s Nasipse Adayız (You Know Him)

Mehmet Bahadır and Maryna Gorbach Er’s Omar ve Biz (Omar and Us)

Reis Çelik’s Ölü Ekmeği (Food for a Funeral)

Directors and actors, including Ceylan, Reis Çelik, Mahmut Fazıl Coşkun, Ercan Kesal, Oktay Kaynarca, Melisa Aslı Pamuk, Erkan Petekkaya, Nazan Kesal, Filiz Ahmet, Erkan Kolçak Köstendil and Dilan Çiçek Deniz, will attend the festival. In addition, Turkic-speaking countries, India and Russia to also participate in the event.

