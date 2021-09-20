Monday, September 20, 2021  | 12 Safar, 1443
Atif, Mahira back together after 10 years for song ‘Ajnabi’

Duo last seen in Shoaib Mansoor’s Bol

Posted: Sep 20, 2021
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The first look of Atif Aslam's song Ajnabi with Mahira Khan. (Photo: Instagram/ Atif Aslam)

The most celebrated onscreen pair, Atif Aslam and Mahira Khan, is back together after 10 years with a song Ajnabi.

Atif dropped the first teaser of the song on YouTube on September 19. “Here’s a little weekend surprise for all my fans. Enjoy the first teaser of my new song and let me know what you think about it. And be on the lookout for this song as it’ll be releasing very soon,” reads the description.

The video is directed by Asim Raza and its music is composed by Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi.

Actor Mahira Khan and Atif Aslam had made their debut in Shoaib Mansoor’s BOL in 2011. The film starred Humaima Malick, Iman Aly and Shafqat Cheema.

Atif Aslam’s last release was a song, Rafta Rafta, in July 2021. The song has over 13 million views on YouTube so far. He is also making his TV debut with HUM TV’s Sang-e-Mah.

Atif Aslam Mahira Khan
 
