Atif Aslam’s Ajnabi featuring Mahira is for the heartbroken

Atif Aslam’s highly anticipated single Ajnabi is out and has crossed over a million views on YouTube.

“To all those who’ve been waiting for and hyping up my new song, here’s Ajnabi for you,” Atif wrote, sharing the song on his YouTube channel. “Celebrate the music and leave your thoughts about it down below.”

Atif shared the teasers last week and called the song a “weekend surprise” for his fans. The announcement received an overwhelming response mainly because Ajnabi has brought Atif and Mahira Khan together after 10 years and it is their first music video together. The two were last seen in Shoaib Mansoor’s social drama Bol, which was released in 2011.

“And be on the lookout for this song as it’ll be releasing very soon,” Atif had teased.

The lyrics, both Urdu and English, are about heartbreak and the singer’s inability to love his partner. Ajnabi incorporates electronic music and a seamless flow of vocals. It may remind listeners of Taylor Swift’s 2015 release Style.

The music video features Atif performing to a grooving audience at a club, Mahira making brief appearances and Atif following her around. It shows the two in flashbacks sharing intimate moments as well. The video ends just as teary-eyed Atif and Mahira are about to face each other.

Atif has roped in several TV actors for his music videos. His last release was Rafta Rafta starring Sajal Ali.

