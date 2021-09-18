Saturday, September 18, 2021  | 10 Safar, 1443
Atif Aslam opens up on TV debut, song featuring Mahira

The new track is releasing soon

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2021
Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Photo: Atif Aslam/Instagram

Atif Aslam is all set to make his TV debut with HUM TV’s Sang-e-Mah, ‘Before that’ a song featuring Mahira Khan to be released soon.

“Hello from the sets of Sang-e-Mah. Yes, I am doing a drama serial,” Aslam revealed. “I need your prayers,” he added.

The Bol star alongside Hania Amir, Samiya Mumtaz, Kubra Khan, Naumaan Ijaz, Sania Saeed and Zaviyar is part of the sequel.

Sang-e-Mah is the sequel to 2016’s Sang-e-Mar Mar, starring Kubra Khan, Sania Saeed, Naumaan Ijaz, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Omair Rana.

Aslam made his acting debut in 2011 with Shoaib Mansoor’s Bol alongside Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik and Iman Aly.

In a video message for fans on Instagram, he said, “Something strange, weird” very soon.

“I will be releasing a song, featuring Mahira Khan, very soon.”

The song will be released in a few days.

Atif Aslam Mahira Khan
 
