Asim Azhar hints at releasing his first album

Asim Azhar has hinted at releasing his first album soon after completing eight years in the music industry.

“Wow, eight years?” wrote Asim, sharing a fan-made video. “I swear it feels like yesterday.”

Asim, who was the voice behind Cadbury’s Kitna Maza Aye Re and Cocomo Mujhe bhi Do, rose to success with his single Sunlay in 2013. He made his Coke Studio debut with a reprisal of Noor Jehan’s popular number Hina ki Khushbu. In 2016, his duet Tera Woh Pyar with Momina Mustehsan became an instant hit and has since crossed 148 million views on YouTube.

“Thank you, everyone, for becoming a part of my life,” Asim said. “I can’t thank my fans enough for doing all of this.”

He called his fans “Asimates” and said because of them his eight-year journey “feels like a flash”.

“And I promise I will keep entertaining you until you want me to,” he said. “To everyone who is part of my journey, I love each and every one of you.”

In May 2020, Asim Azhar stepped into Bollywood with Humraah for Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani.

