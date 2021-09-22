Arriving soon: How Sarah, Falak decorated their baby room

Actor Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabir are expecting their first child.

The father-to-be has shared a video of the room of their baby who will be ‘arriving soon’.

The minimalistic white and pink theme room has a crib, closet, shelf and a side table.

The cute little outfits are well organised and hanging in a white closet. The couple got different peace teethers for the baby. Three baby bouncers and a black stroller can be seen in the video.

The crib has a white sheet with pink borders over it and a big teddy bear.

Falak’s fans have been guessing the gender of the baby in the comment section of the post.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020. The couple confirmed in June 2021 that they were expecting a child.

