Arrest warrants issued for Iffat Omar, Ali Gul Pir

A Lahore district court has issued arrest warrants for actor Iffat Omar and rapper Ali Gul Pir in a defamation case filed by Ali Zafar.

The case was heard on Tuesday and the written order was released on Wednesday.

Iffat’s application seeking exemption from personal appearance was rejected.

Ali Gul Pir’s non-bailable warrants were issued.

The court also directed Meesha Shafi to appear in the next hearing. It also rejected pleas for permanent exemption from appearance by others named in the case: Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Faizan Raza and Haseemus Zaman.

“Job or professional commitments are not a justifiable excuse for permanent dispensation of attendance,” the court remarked.

The hearing has been adjourned till October 6, 2021.

The case

On December 16, 2020, FIA named eight people, including Shafi and Omar, in a challan for running an online defamatory campaign against Ali Zafar. According to FIA, these people were unable to provide witnesses to prove Meesha Shafi’s sexual harassment claims against Ali.

They were then booked on September 29 under Section 20 (Offences against the dignity of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and Section 109 (Punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In April 2018, Meesha accused Ali of sexually harassing her on “more than one occasion”. Ali denied the allegations and brought up a defamation suit against her. The two have since been engaged in a legal battle.

In January 2021, the Supreme Court approved Meesha’s workplace harassment case against Zafar, which meant it was is ready to debate whether Ali’s alleged sexual harassment of Shafi counted as workplace harassment.

Meesha’s appeals has earlier been rejected by the Lahore High Court and Punjab ombudsperson on the grounds that the alleged harassment was not covered by the workplace harassment law.

