Armeena Khan’s Snapshot selected by two international film festivals

Armeena Khan has announced that her short film Snapshot, co-produced and directed by filmmaker Sharaz Ali, has made it to two international film festivals.

“Hey, folks,” Armeena wrote. “As you may recall, Sharaz Ali and I produced our first short film Snapshot. It has been selected into the Gold Movie Awards and Lift-Off Global Network. You will be able to view the movie soon on one of these platforms.”

Armeena announced her venture into production in June. “Sharaz and I have joined hands for good and we will be bringing you a lot more projects this year.” She described Snapshot as a story that depicts the importance of relationships that can be “life’s greatest blessing”. Armeena plays a Pakistani-Canadian woman who is grounded in Turkey during the COVID-19 lockdown. There she discovers an unlikely companionship in another character played by Turkish actor Mert Kılıç.

Snapshot stars TV actor Ayhan Işık as well.

The Gold Movie Awards are organised by an annual international film festival in London and the Los Angeles Lift-Off Film Festival is organised by Lift-Off Global Network, which promotes works by independent filmmakers. Lift-Off features film content, short films, commercials, music videos and animation.

Last week, Arafat Mazhar’s Swipe won the Special Jury Award at the 4th ANIMAFILM festival. It is the first Pakistani to be screened at the prestigious Annecy Film Festival as well. Other Pakistani movies which have either won, been nominated or screened at international exhibitions include Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha and Usman Mukhtar’s Bench.

