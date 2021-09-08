Arafat Mazhar’s Swipe on fatwa culture bags international award

Swipe, an animated short film by Arafat Mazhar, has been awarded the Special Jury Award at the 4th ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival.

The filmmaker shared the results on Twitter.

In March this year, Swipe became the first Pakistani film to be selected for screening at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Swipe revolves around a boy who is addicted to iFatwa, an app that crowdsources religious death sentences. It allows users to vote in favour of or against the person whose case is submitted. The accused with 10,000 swipes (right) is sentenced to death publicly.

Swipe examines extremism that results from excessive accessibility to technology.

The film was released in November 2020.

Swipe was selected by Animafest Zagreb as well, which is another animated film festival in Croatia.

Arafat Mazhar is the founder of Puffball Studios in Rawalpindi. It aims to “push the boundaries of digital storytelling” in Pakistan and produces original Urdu content to educate viewers about digital literacy, bullyproofing profiles, and reporting on social media.

“We want Puffball Studios to be a space where young animators eventually direct their own films.”

