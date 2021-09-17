Alka Yagnik can’t wait for Imran Abbas’ new drama

Cross-border celebrity banter and exchanges of praise are enough to rekindle our faith that art knows no boundaries.

Imran Abbas has been gearing up for the premiere of his new drama Amanat and sharing teasers on Instagram. Last week, he gave his followers a bit of a peak with a promo featuring him and Urwa Hocane and it received an overwhelming response not only from his fans here, but from across the border as well.

Singer Alka Yagnik, who is already a fan of Imran’s singing, posted a comment that showed how excited she is for Imran’s upcoming drama.

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

“In a couple of weeks,” Imran responded. “Looking forward to your feedback.”

Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

He has pinned Alka’s comment.

Alka praised Imran’s singing when he uploaded a video of him singing Tu Mere Samne from the 2003 film Chori Chori. He was driving in Swat.

“You sing really well,” Alka had commented. “And what a beautiful drive.”

In June, Areeba Habib and the “Queen of Hindi television” Ekta Kapoor’s exchange with an adaab was praised as well. Areeba was lauding her web series Broken but Beautiful starring the late Sidharth Shukla.

Amanat will premiere on September 21. It stars Imran, Urwa and Saboor Aly in the lead.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.