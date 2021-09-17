Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Alka Yagnik can’t wait for Imran Abbas’ new drama

Imran says he'll wait for her feedback

Posted: Sep 17, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Cross-border celebrity banter and exchanges of praise are enough to rekindle our faith that art knows no boundaries.

Imran Abbas has been gearing up for the premiere of his new drama Amanat and sharing teasers on Instagram. Last week, he gave his followers a bit of a peak with a promo featuring him and Urwa Hocane and it received an overwhelming response not only from his fans here, but from across the border as well.

Singer Alka Yagnik, who is already a fan of Imran’s singing, posted a comment that showed how excited she is for Imran’s upcoming drama.

Alka Yagnik can’t wait for Imran Abbas’ new drama
Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

“In a couple of weeks,” Imran responded. “Looking forward to your feedback.”

Alka Yagnik can’t wait for Imran Abbas’ new drama
Photo: Instagram/Imran Abbas

He has pinned Alka’s comment.

Alka praised Imran’s singing when he uploaded a video of him singing Tu Mere Samne from the 2003 film Chori Chori. He was driving in Swat. 

“You sing really well,” Alka had commented. “And what a beautiful drive.”

In June, Areeba Habib and the “Queen of Hindi television” Ekta Kapoor’s exchange with an adaab was praised as well. Areeba was lauding her web series Broken but Beautiful starring the late Sidharth Shukla.

Amanat will premiere on September 21. It stars Imran, Urwa and Saboor Aly in the lead. 

