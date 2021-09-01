Alizeh doesn’t care if you think she fakes her accent

Alizeh Shah doesn’t want you to stay on her Instagram profile if you don’t like her singing.

“So I was scrolling through Instagram and many posts said that I was using some ‘accent’ while singing,” Alizeh says in a video. “There is nothing like an accent there, that’s how I speak.”

Alizeh has been keeping her fans and followers engaged on social media with her songs these days. A video of her singing Luving U by 6Lack had gone viral last week and crossed 730,000 views. A lot of Alizeh’s followers praised her performance, but some left mean comments under her post and said the actor was faking her accent.

“If you don’t like my song, don’t listen to it, your choice,” Alizeh remarked. “If you have a problem you can just leave.”

Alizeh took the criticism in her stride and said that she sings for herself and for people who love her.

On Monday, Alizeh sang O Re Piya by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from the 2007 Bollywood film Aaja Nachle for those who “didn’t understand English songs”.

Alizeh has been shooting for her upcoming drama serial Lekin. Khushhal Khan, who played the lead in the teenage web series Midsummer Chaos, will be starring alongside her and making his television debut.

Alizeh was last seen opposite Danyal Zafar in Tanaa Banaa. She is known for starring in popular dramas such as Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.

Alizeh performed with Ali Zafar at the 5th Hum Style Awards in July.

