Ali Zafar honours ‘flying warriors’ with Mein Ura

Ali Zafar has announced the release of his new single Mein Ura that pays tribute to “brave warriors in the air” defending the country.

The singer shared a teaser on Instagram. Mein Ura has been produced in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force.

The full video has been uploaded to PAF’s YouTube channel. The PAF stated that Mein Ura is to commemorate the victory of the 1965 war.

“The song features impressive visuals of Pakistani pilots flying fighter jets across the skies based on the theme of paying homage to the incredibly brave services of the heroes of PAF, who fought for the safety of this motherland during the 1965 War,” the description reads.

Mein Ura has been written and composed by Ali himself and the music video directed by Adnan Tariq.

Last week, the Inter-Services Public Relations released a series to honour the martyrs of the 1965 war and the soldiers who are guarding the borders. The series features 10 chapters with different themes such as sacrifice, love, patriotism and devotion.

Pakistan is celebrating Defence Day today, Monday. Events have been organised at the Quaid’s Mausoleum in Karachi, Iqbal’s Mausoleum in Lahore and GHQ in Rawalpindi.

