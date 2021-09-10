Ailing comedian Umar Shareef asks PM for help

A video has surfaced on the internet in which comedian Umar Shareef is seen requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan to take note of his deteriorating health and help finance his treatment abroad. The video was shared via ARY anchorperson Waseem Badami’s Instagram account.



Waseem wrote in the caption, ‘Sir @imrankhan.pti, I met Umer Sharif Sahab today. He has very humbly requested you to facilitate his traveling, which is urgently required. I am sure Government will do the needful. InshAllah.’



In the video Umar Shareef says, “Doctors have asked me that I should go abroad for better treatment. I believe I contributed to Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital as best as I could. Doctors tell me my best treatment is possible in America.”



He further says, “I was always there for Imran Khan whenever he needed me. Therefore, I believe now when it is time that I need you, you will be there for me as well.”



It appears from the video that Umar Shareef is quite unwell. He was wearing an oxygen mask and had difficulty speaking.



A while ago a picture of him in a wheelchair surfaced in which he was wearing beret and had grown a beard. After the picture went viral, rumours started circulating. The family issued a clarification that the picture was old and he was doing fine.



Actor Faisal Qureshi shared a video statement a few days ago requesting people not to spread misinformation about the comedian’s health and instead pray for his speedy recovery.



This is not the first time such misinformation has surrounded Umar Shareef. In 2017, in similar circumstances a picture of him floated around on the internet in which people assumed the same things, prompting the family to issue a clarification.



Umar Shareef was born on 19 April 1955 in Liaquatabad, Karachi. He started his career in 1974 at the age of 14. He is known for TV, stage, film direction, music composition, poetry and production.