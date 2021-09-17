Friday, September 17, 2021  | 9 Safar, 1443
Ahsan Khan appointed goodwill ambassador for child rights

Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa congratulate him

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Ahsan Khan has been appointed a goodwill ambassador for children’s rights by the National Commission on the Rights of Child.

“I’m proud to be part of the great NCRC initiative,” Ahsan wrote, sharing a photo of him signing the agreement. “Protecting the rights of our children is protecting our future.”

The NCRC describes itself as “an enabling, responsive and protective society for children to enjoy their rights with dignity.”

“You are an inspiration and role model to many in Pakistan for highlighting children issues through media and art,” NCRC said of Ahsan. “You deserve a special appreciation for profiling the issue of child abuse for social awareness and bringing a positive change in lives of many children.”

Ahsan’s 2016 drama serial Udaari, in which he played the antagonist, was praised for highlighting child abuse.

“Neglect, cruelty, unfairness, injustice, and abuse damage the minds and hearts of children destined to take over our nation, as they attain adulthood,” Ahsan continued. “It is profoundly irresponsible – and downright immoral – to leave the future in the hands of individuals whose souls have been damaged by the denial of love, respect, protection, education, dignity, and justice.”

Ahsan believes denying children their rights makes us “bad Muslims, bad Pakistanis and bad humans”. 

Several celebrities, including Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa, congratulated Ahsan on his appointment.

In March, Ushna Khan, who is an active animal advocate, announced that she had joined hands with the World Wildlife Fund. She has been vocal about violence against animals and has called for an end to dog culling. 

