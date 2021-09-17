Ahsan Khan appointed goodwill ambassador for child rights

Ahsan Khan has been appointed a goodwill ambassador for children’s rights by the National Commission on the Rights of Child.

“I’m proud to be part of the great NCRC initiative,” Ahsan wrote, sharing a photo of him signing the agreement. “Protecting the rights of our children is protecting our future.”

The NCRC describes itself as “an enabling, responsive and protective society for children to enjoy their rights with dignity.”

“You are an inspiration and role model to many in Pakistan for highlighting children issues through media and art,” NCRC said of Ahsan. “You deserve a special appreciation for profiling the issue of child abuse for social awareness and bringing a positive change in lives of many children.”

Ahsan’s 2016 drama serial Udaari, in which he played the antagonist, was praised for highlighting child abuse.

“Neglect, cruelty, unfairness, injustice, and abuse damage the minds and hearts of children destined to take over our nation, as they attain adulthood,” Ahsan continued. “It is profoundly irresponsible – and downright immoral – to leave the future in the hands of individuals whose souls have been damaged by the denial of love, respect, protection, education, dignity, and justice.”

Ahsan believes denying children their rights makes us “bad Muslims, bad Pakistanis and bad humans”.

Several celebrities, including Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa, congratulated Ahsan on his appointment.

Congratulations Ahsan khan, you are definitely the best choice for this cause. Keep it up https://t.co/ySHZ4TR1FS — Fahad Mustafa (@fahadmustafa26) September 15, 2021

Great work Ahson…keep it up. https://t.co/k0VmJHzpW1 — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) September 15, 2021

