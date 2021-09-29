Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Afghan singer moves to Peshawar for work

Rafi Hanif has performed for PTV in the past

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Music is falling by the wayside in Afghanistan as artists face threats and constricted incomes from the Taliban’s restrictions on entertainment.

Reports emerging from Afghanistan so far suggest that it has become increasingly difficult for artists and women journalists to continue work. Shortly after the Taliban’s coming to power, folk singer Fawad Andarabi’s killing showed that trouble was already on the horizon for entertainers in a country where they had found a way to cope with decades-long instability.

Performers, including families in which music has passed through the generations, have been scrambling for ways to leave after threats and what they described as an “oppressive situation”.

One such story of escape is that of singer Rafi Hanif from Kabul, who has come to Peshawar looking for work to support his family. He has worked with PTV in the past and has performed in several countries.

“Thankfully, the people in Pakistan are really nice,” Rafi told SAMAA TV. “We’ve studied and been trained in music and can’t do anything else.”

According to him, the Taliban are against music and deem it “haram” (forbidden). Music was completely banned during their rule from 1996 to 2001.

Rafi sings in Persian, Pashto and Urdu.

Several performers have set up vegetable and fruit shops after giving up music, which had flourished over the past 20 years in Afghanistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghan singer Peshawar
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
afghan singer, rafi hanif peshawar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif leaves for US
Omer Sharif leaves for US
Watch: Omer Sharif's US departure
Watch: Omer Sharif’s US departure
Chris Gayle turns ‘Punjabi Daddy’ in new single
Chris Gayle turns ‘Punjabi Daddy’ in new single
Sharmila calls Maryam Nawaz’s fashion ‘impressive’
Sharmila calls Maryam Nawaz’s fashion ‘impressive’
Jemima’s ‘tuk-tuk’ ride through Lahore in London
Jemima’s ‘tuk-tuk’ ride through Lahore in London
Omer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after in-flight fever
Omer Sharif hospitalised in Germany after in-flight fever
R Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Afghan singer moves to Peshawar for work
Afghan singer moves to Peshawar for work
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.