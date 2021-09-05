Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
Actor Fiza Ali injured during shoot in Kasur

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Actor and singer Fiza Ali was hospitalised Sunday afternoon after she suffered injuries during the shoot of a music video in Punjab's Kasur. Fiza had climbed a mound of mud for a shot when she lost balance and fell. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital. According to the doctors, the actor has sustained minor injuries and is under treatment. Fiza's recent music video, released on Independence Day, received praise on YouTube. It featured Kasim Ali, Mazhar Rahi, Sher Mian Dad and Nimra Mehra. Fiza Ali’s ‘Piyara Pakistan’ sets mood for Aug 14 celebrations The video has 112,157 views and over 3,900 likes. In an interview last year with GNN, the actor opened up about her troubled childhood and how she coped up with domestic abuse.
