Entertainment

Aamina Sheikh welcomes baby boy, Issa

She posted a 15-picture collage on Instagram

Posted: Sep 21, 2021
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago

Aamina Sheikh , family with the new arrival. (Photo: Instagram/aaminasheikh)

Actor Aamina Sheikh has announced that she has been blessed with a baby boy on September 3.

“With prayers and joy we welcome to the family our baby boy, Issa, born on September 3, 2021,” she said.

The actor posted a 15-picture collage on Instagram. It had a family picture, Quranic verse and the name of the baby.

 
 
 

The pictures had no caption and showed her family in white and gray. The new born was swaddled in a gray blanket.

Congratulations poured in on social media from celebrities and fans after Sheikh posted photos.

She confirmed her second marriage with Omar Farooqui on August 9, 2020.

The Cake star has a five-year-old daughter, Meissa, with actor Mohib Mirza. The couple announced their split in October 2019.

