Monday, September 6, 2021  | 28 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

A walk down the memory lane with Alpha Bravo Charlie

The actors shared their acting experience

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The cast of famous Pakistani TV show Alpha Bravo Charlie appeared on Naya Din today.

Qasim Khan and Faraz Inam who played the character of Colonel Gulsher and Captain Faraz shared their experiences from the show.

They said that they did not have any prior acting experience when they signed up for the series.

“We didn’t know how to act but out director Shoaib Mansoor brought the actor out of us,” said Qasim.

Faraz said that they were put in a certain situation and were told to react to it. “The reactions were later edited and were presented to people in the form of this epic series,” he said.

The actors shared the hardships and experiences they had gone through while they were training since both of them came from an army background. They were grateful for the love and support they had received from the viewers.

Alpha Bravo Charlie

Alpha Bravo Charlie is one of the most popular Pakistani series from the 1990s. It’s a story about three friends who join the Pakistan Army and their journey from becoming army officers to being assigned missions in Bosnia, Siachin and Lahore.

The show was a sequel of drama series Sunehrey Din which aired on PTV in 1991. Other than action and thrill, Alpha Bravo Charlie had events which involved comedy and romance. The show ran on PTV in 1998.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Alpha Bravo Charlie Naya Din
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
hum kahan ke sachy thy ost, hum kahan ke sachay thay, hum kahan k sachy thy episode 6, mahira khan new drama, mahira khan dramas, kubra khan dramas, kubra khan, hum kahan ke sachay thay new episode, hum kahan k sachy thy all episodes, hum kahan ke sachey they real story, drama explained, drama explained in hindi, drama explained in hindi part 1, samaa news live, samaa tv, entertainment
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Iqra responds to Sharmila’s remarks on ‘celebrating men's parenting’
Iqra responds to Sharmila’s remarks on ‘celebrating men’s parenting’
Actor Fiza Ali injured during shoot in Kasur
Actor Fiza Ali injured during shoot in Kasur
Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding dies at 39
Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding dies at 39
Bollywood stars slam Indian media for 'insensitive' funeral coverage
Bollywood stars slam Indian media for ‘insensitive’ funeral coverage
Turkish YouTuber buries himself alive to fulfill promise
Turkish YouTuber buries himself alive to fulfill promise
Even I’m laughing: Nida Yasir on viral F1 2016 clip
Even I’m laughing: Nida Yasir on viral F1 2016 clip
Amna Ilyas apologises for viral stunt video
Amna Ilyas apologises for viral stunt video
Ali Zafar honours ‘flying warriors’ with Mein Ura
Ali Zafar honours ‘flying warriors’ with Mein Ura
A walk down the memory lane with Alpha Bravo Charlie
A walk down the memory lane with Alpha Bravo Charlie
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.