A walk down the memory lane with Alpha Bravo Charlie

The cast of famous Pakistani TV show Alpha Bravo Charlie appeared on Naya Din today.

Qasim Khan and Faraz Inam who played the character of Colonel Gulsher and Captain Faraz shared their experiences from the show.

They said that they did not have any prior acting experience when they signed up for the series.

“We didn’t know how to act but out director Shoaib Mansoor brought the actor out of us,” said Qasim.

Faraz said that they were put in a certain situation and were told to react to it. “The reactions were later edited and were presented to people in the form of this epic series,” he said.

The actors shared the hardships and experiences they had gone through while they were training since both of them came from an army background. They were grateful for the love and support they had received from the viewers.

Alpha Bravo Charlie

Alpha Bravo Charlie is one of the most popular Pakistani series from the 1990s. It’s a story about three friends who join the Pakistan Army and their journey from becoming army officers to being assigned missions in Bosnia, Siachin and Lahore.

The show was a sequel of drama series Sunehrey Din which aired on PTV in 1991. Other than action and thrill, Alpha Bravo Charlie had events which involved comedy and romance. The show ran on PTV in 1998.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.