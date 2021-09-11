A look inside Ahsan Ikram, Minal Khan’s colorful wedding

Pakistani actors Ahsan Ikram and Minal Khan tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on September 10. The colorful pictures from the ceremony have fans glued to their mobile screens.

The wedding festivities began on September 7 with dholki followed by mayoun on September 8. A number of celebrities attended the ceremony to partake in the couple’s wedding celebrations.

Photo: Minal Khan/Instagram

Minal looked royal with a traditional red embellished dress and gold and pearl jewelry. Her beautiful attire was designed by Annus Abrar. Ahsan was wearing a classic black prince suit by Ismail Farid.

Photo: Annus Abrar/Instagram

Here's your first glimpse at the beautiful bride on her nikkah 😍 #MinalKhan #AhsanMohsinIkram pic.twitter.com/9nVMjFIDB6 — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) September 10, 2021

The bride’s twin sister Aiman Khan and her beau Muneeb Butt were seen posing for the camera. The actor wore a beige outfit paired with an orange dupatta. Aiman’s little one, who was twinning with her mother, stole the show like always.

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are giving some serious couple goals at Minal Khan's wedding 😍🔥 #AimanKhan #MuneebButt pic.twitter.com/aNojWRtnJz — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) September 10, 2021

Minal’s ‘bffs’ Saboor Aly and Kinza Hashmi made an appearance too.

Photo: Galaxy Lollywood/Instagram

Saboor rocked an orange sleeveless shalwar kameez, while her fiancé Ali Ansari wore a white kurta.

Other celebrities who attended the event included Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Nida and Yasir Nawaz, Amna Ilyas, Areeba Habib, Shagufta Ijaz, Fahad Sheikh, and Uroosa Siddiqui.

Photo: Iqra Aziz/Instagram

Minal and Ahsan have been together for two years. They were formally engaged in June after a private baat pakki ceremony in May.

They have acted in the drama serial Parchayee.