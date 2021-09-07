Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Katrina Kaif: Ertugrul is my favourite series

She is shooting in Turkey with Salman Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have been making waves in Turkey where they are shooting action thriller Tiger 3.

The two were in Russia last week and then flew to Turkey for their next schedule, according to Hindustan Times. After wrapping the shoot, Salman and Katrina met Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Turkish minister for culture and tourism.

“We came together with the famous actors of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are in our country for their new project,” wrote Mehmet, sharing a photo with the stars. “Turkey will continue to host many international cinema projects.”

During a media talk, the actors were asked if they watch Turkish series.

Erugrul is my favourite series,” was Katrina’s excited response. “I watched all 89 episodes. I absolutely love that series.”

Salman said his mother watches Ertugrul too. 

Katrina was wearing a beige top with black pants and Salman a black suit. One of the photos shows Salman exchanging a fist bump with Mehmet.

Salman and Katrina clicked selfies with their fans as well.

Emraan Hashmi is reported to be part of the film. Although he hasn’t confirmed his role alongside Katrina and Salman, he has been teasing his fans with cryptic posts.

“Catching a red-eye flight to TR,” he said, sharing a photo from the airport.

Dirilis: Ertugrul is a popular historical series. It was dubbed in Urdu and aired on PTV during Ramazan last year and became an instant hit.

Salman will reprise his role of a R&AW agent Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger in Tiger 3. Katrina will play his partner Zoya and Emraan is reportedly playing the antagonist.

The series’ first film, Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second film Tiger Zinda Hai was released in 2017.

