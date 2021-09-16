Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
Omer Sharif granted US visa, confirms wife

He will be treated by eight specialists

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Instagram/Zareen Omer

Omer Sharif’s wife Zareen Ghazal has confirmed that Omer will be travelling to the US in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Omer will be accompanied by Zareen and their son Jawad. They will travel in an air ambulance arranged by the Sindh government, which has released Rs40 million for the comedian’s treatment.

“I am grateful to the government and the American embassy,” said Zareen. She acknowledged the consul general’s assistance in processing the visa well before time. “We were issued the visa in an hour.”

Reema Khan’s husband, cardiologist Syed Tariq Shahab had confirmed that Omer will be treated at the George Washington University Hospital by a team of eight specialists, including himself.

Omer was diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation (a condition in which blood leaks backward instead of flowing out to the rest of the body) after being admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital for congestive heart failure.

Omer is expected to stay in the US for three weeks.

According to AKUH doctors, Omer’s blood pressure is normal and his kidneys have been stabilised by dialysis.

The Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab confirmed that the visa has been issued. He thanked the American consulate and said that Omer will leave for the US shortly.

