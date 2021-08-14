Saturday, August 14, 2021  | 4 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Zaid Ali T and Yumna Ali reveal their baby’s name

The name originates from Arabic

Posted: Aug 14, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Youtuber Zaid Ali T and Yumna Ali have finally revealed their soon-to-be-born baby’s name to their followers.

They shared their child’s gender in June and told their fans that they’d be welcoming a baby boy.

In a recent YouTube video, they said that they’d be naming the child “Izyan.” The name originates from Arabic and it means “wise.’

The expecting couple showed their room where they have made all the preparations to welcome their baby.

The have decided if they ever have a daughter, they’d be naming her “Inara” which has similar meaning to “Izyan”

Zaid and Yumna tied the knot in 2017. In January 2021, the couple announced that they would soon be welcoming their first child into this world.

Zaid Ali T
 
