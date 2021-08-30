Yasir Hussain’s look as serial killer Javed Iqbal is out

A poster has been released for Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar’s highly anticipated film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer.

“You will know how refined an actor Yasir Hussain is after watching the film,” said Abu Aleeha, who has written and directed the film.

Yasir’s look as Javed Iqbal surprised a number of people who praised the make-up artist and the actor’s efforts. In an interview with SAMAA Digital, Aleeha had said that besides Yasir’s fine acting skills it was his ability to get into the character visually that made him a “perfect” choice for the role.

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The film is based on Pakistan’s most notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal. In 1999, Javed turned up at the office of an Urdu daily newspaper and surrendered, confessing to have killed 100 boys.

He was infamous for delivering details of his crimes to the authorities along with evidence, including photos of the victims. Several bags with children’s clothes and shoes were recovered from the house where he disposed of the bodies in barrels of acid. Javed was found dead in his prison cell in October 2001.

The film will be pitched to Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and other international streaming platforms. Aleeha claims that the production meets the standard requirements (visuals and sound design) set by them.

Javed Iqbal is expected to be completed before November. A release date will be announced once cinemas reopen across Pakistan.

