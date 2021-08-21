Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

Yasir Hussain praises Sajal for ‘no friendships’ in showbiz

Calls Sajal and Ahad the ‘cutest’ couple

Posted: Aug 21, 2021
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Collage: Sajal Ali

Yasir Hussain may be in quarantine at the moment but he knows how to keep his fans and followers engaged on Instagram.

The actor had a Q&A session in which he opened up about everything from his newborn Kabeer to his friendships in entertainment. But what many of his followers found most interesting was his revelation about Sajal Ali.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Yasir said that Sajal is no one’s friend and that is the best thing about her. He remarked that showbiz is not a good place for friendships.

He called Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir the “cutest” couple.

The most interesting questions that poured in were about Yasir and Iqra Hussain’s son Kabeer, who was born in July.

A follower questioned Yasir why he doesn’t share Kabeer’s photos. 

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

There were a few, however, who ended up embarrassing themselves. 

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain
Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

He shared his favourite actors apart from Iqra.

Exclusive: Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer

Yasir’s retort to a follower questioning his tattoos was quite witty.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

He called Sonya Hussain a “gem” and Wajahat Rauf his friend.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain
Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar will star in a film on Javed Iqbal, who was one of Pakistan’s most notorious serial killers. The project, titled The Untold Story of a Serial Killer: Javed Iqbal, will be pitched to Netflix, Amazon Prime and other international streaming platforms. It is based on Abu Aleeha’s book Kukri.






 

 
 

 

