WWE SummerSlam 2021: Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar make surprising returns

WWE SummerSlam 2021 was full of surprises as former champions Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar made their returns.

The first of the night was “The Man” beating the “Est of WWE” Bianca Belair in a matter of minutes to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Belair accepted the challenge by Lynch for the title, who took Carmella’s place after attacking her.

The defending champion could not even hit a punch as the challenger gave her a blow to the head followed by a Manhandle Slam for the victory.

Lesnar’s return came after the main event which saw WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ successful title defence against John Cena.

“The Beast Incarnate” had a staredown with “The Head of the Table”, hinting at a feud for the title.

New champions crowned

Charlotte Flair became the Raw Women’s Champion with her triumph over Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley.

The team of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle beat AJ Styles and Omos to capture Raw Tag Team Championship.

Damian Priest beat Sheamus to win the United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship against Goldberg.

Big E. Langston beat Baron Corbin while Edge beat Seth Rollins in their respective singles match.

Alexa Bliss came out victorious against Eva Marie in their one-on-one fight.