Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s ‘bahu’ wearing at nikkah?

He is the first choice of top Bollywood stars

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan tied the knot at the swanky Lanesborough hotel in London on Sunday.

Though it has yet to be known who Junaid was wearing, his bride’s lehenga was from top Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. 

Sabyasachi is the first choice of many leading Bollywood stars. His bridal creations are worn at high-profile weddings in India.

Sabyasachi has dressed several A-list actors on their weddings. They include Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan and many others.

Photo: FilmFare

His ensembles are popular for their bright colours, intricate handiwork, and a modern touch to traditional elements.

Photos of the lehenga that Ayesha wore were uploaded on Sabyasachi’s Instagram page between May and April 2021. There are slight variations in the design.

According to WedMeGood, the prices of Sabyasachi’s bridal lehengas start from INR400,000 and can go up to INR800,000. Some couture pieces may even cost INR2.5 million.

In 2018, photos from the wedding of Zoraiz Malik, grandson of Bahria Town Chairman Riaz Malik, had gone viral for lavish outfits. The bride had chosen Sabyasachi’s creations, including a lehenga worn by Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor’s mehndi, for all functions.  

Photo: File

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Junaid Safdar Sabyasachi wedding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
maryam nawaz son junaid safdar. junaid safdar wedding, junaid safdar ayesha saif khan, ayesha saif khan indian designer, sabyasachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Akshay Kumar’s BellBottom banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait
Kareena Kapoor shares first family photo with second child Jeh
Kareena Kapoor shares first family photo with second child Jeh
President Alvi, wife visit the set of Kuruluş: Osman
President Alvi, wife visit the set of Kuruluş: Osman
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s 'bahu' wearing at nikkah?
Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s ‘bahu’ wearing at nikkah?
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana set for Bollywood debut
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Yasir, Ayesha starring in film on Pakistan’s worst serial killer
Hassan thanks wife for 'bringing real happiness into his life'
Hassan thanks wife for ‘bringing real happiness into his life’
The 'hardest' part of quarantine for Yasir Hussain
The ‘hardest’ part of quarantine for Yasir Hussain
It's a boy! YouTuber Zaid Ali, Yumna welcome first child
It’s a boy! YouTuber Zaid Ali, Yumna welcome first child
Hema Malini remembers her visit to Afghanistan
Hema Malini remembers her visit to Afghanistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.