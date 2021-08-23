Which Indian designer was Maryam Nawaz’s ‘bahu’ wearing at nikkah?

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan tied the knot at the swanky Lanesborough hotel in London on Sunday.

Though it has yet to be known who Junaid was wearing, his bride’s lehenga was from top Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Sabyasachi is the first choice of many leading Bollywood stars. His bridal creations are worn at high-profile weddings in India.

Sabyasachi has dressed several A-list actors on their weddings. They include Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Vidya Balan and many others.

Photo: FilmFare

His ensembles are popular for their bright colours, intricate handiwork, and a modern touch to traditional elements.

Photos of the lehenga that Ayesha wore were uploaded on Sabyasachi’s Instagram page between May and April 2021. There are slight variations in the design.

According to WedMeGood, the prices of Sabyasachi’s bridal lehengas start from INR400,000 and can go up to INR800,000. Some couture pieces may even cost INR2.5 million.

In 2018, photos from the wedding of Zoraiz Malik, grandson of Bahria Town Chairman Riaz Malik, had gone viral for lavish outfits. The bride had chosen Sabyasachi’s creations, including a lehenga worn by Alia Bhatt at Sonam Kapoor’s mehndi, for all functions.

Photo: File

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

