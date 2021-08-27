Well-deserved break: Nadia Jamil’s ‘karak chai’ en route to Hunza

Nadia Jamil is on her way to Hunza and she will keep sharing photos from her trip with her followers.

“Off to beautiful Hunza,” she wrote. “Stopped en route for a karak chai.”

Nadia met a team from a local tourism company. She even posed with one of their motorbikes.

“My next adventure will have to be on a motorbike,” she said. “Will keep sharing the many amazing people, foods and places I’m about to visit!

Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle, who is known for her own adventures on the motorbike, said she is blessed to have met Nadia along the way. “Yes, next one on a motorbike for sure!”

Photo: Instagram/Nadia Jamil

In June, Nadia announced that she had beaten cancer. It was diagnosed in April 2020.

She keeps sharing the stories of her struggles. Nadia said the “brutal chemotherapy” caused damage to her feet but she will make it through as well.

She is a source of inspiration for many people.

