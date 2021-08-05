Watch: Jannat Mirza rides dune buggy in Skardu

Jannat Mirza will never disappoint if you are looking for fun TikToks to liven up your day.

A video of Jannat has been doing the rounds. It shows her riding a dune buggy in Skardu.

“Take me back to Skardu, please,” she wrote.

Jannat’s TikToks with Umer Butt are very popular. Both have been the talk of the town since Jannat confirmed the news of their “baat pakki”.

Related: Jannat Mirza shares an adorable picture with beau Umer Butt

Rumours of their engagement were circulating in May but Jannat denied the reports, saying she’ll tell everyone when everything has been confirmed.

With over 16 million followers and 488 million likes, Jannat is the most popular TikToker in Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



