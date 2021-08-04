Ushna Shah: Our off-screen life is our business

Ushna Shah has shared a message for people who think that the way celebrities live their lives away from the screen has a negative impact on their children.

She began with a quote by actor Wentworth Miller.

“Entertainers are there to entertain. They aren’t there to teach your children the lessons that you haven’t bothered to teach them at home yourself.”

Be it outside home, at restaurants, airports or even schools of star children, the media’s obsession with the private lives of celebrities produces stories that make their fans and followers only more curious about what goes on off-screen. As a result, celebrities are often accused by parents of influencing their children negatively through their personal choices.

“How we live our lives off-screen is our business,” Ushna remarked. “And if it’s good enough for the children in our family to see, but not good enough for yours, then take away your children’s Instagram or ban them from our pages.”

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

On Tuesday, Ushna announced that she tested positive for coronavirus with “extremely unpleasant” symptoms. She has urged others to get tested too.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

