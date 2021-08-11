Wednesday, August 11, 2021  | 1 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment

Trolls target Kareena and Saif for naming second child Jehangir

The actor revealed the name in her book

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child in February this year. According to reports they have named their child “Jehangir” and a lot of people are not happy with it.

Some people have taken offence at the name because they think it’s after a ‘ruthless’ Muslim leader.

Kareena Kapoor first revealed her son’s name in her book “Pregnancy Bible: The ultimate guide to moms-to-be.” In the last few pages, she published her pictures with her newborn child. In the caption, she mentioned his name as Jehangir Ali Khan.

The couple decided not to reveal their son’s name for the longest time but Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor told the media that the child has been named “Jeh.”

On Monday, it came to light that “Jeh” is a short form for “Jehangir” which Kareena mentioned in her book.

Many people defended the couple that a child’s name should not be ridiculed and scrutinised on social media since it’s not anyone’s business.

Indian journalist Barkha Datt tweeted in support of the couple.

“At @WeTheWomenAsia townhall Kareena Kapoor shared me how much the vile focus on Taimurs name had scarred her, now i see the same crap over her new borns name. How toxic, how poisonous, how ugh can people be. Listen to her here and HAVE SOME SHAME.”

Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi also took it to her Instagram and said, “Jeh… JAAN.” She also wrote, “What’s in a name? Love… live and let it be. Children are God’s blessings.”

