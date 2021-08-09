Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
Entertainment

The Suicide Squad tops box office

It earned nearly $26.6 million in last weekend

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo Courtesy: JamesGunn/Twitter

With Covid-19 fears again depressing North American moviegoing, new Warner Bros./DC superhero film The Suicide Squad led the weekend box office but took in only an estimated $26.6 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The movie, dubbed a pseudo-sequel to 2016’s major hit Suicide Squad, again featured A-listers Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, but two big names from the earlier version — Will Smith and Jared Leto — sat this one out. The film’s simultaneous release on HBO Max further hurt its box-office totals. 

Hollywood has been struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels. “This is an unforgiving market,” David Gross, who runs consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. 

Last week’s box office leader, Disney’s family-friendly adventure film Jungle Cruise, slipped to second spot, taking in $15.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, less than half its week-earlier total. The film, which puts a modern twist on a 1950s theme park ride, stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

In third was Universal’s psychological thriller Old, at $4.1 million. Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell star in the M. Night Shyamalan tale of a group of people who begin to age precipitously while trapped on a secluded beach.

In fourth place, for the second straight week, was Disney Marvel superhero flick Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, which took in $4.0 million. It now has domestic earnings of $174 million, pushing it past Universal’s F9: The Fast Saga as the top-grossing film in North America so far this year.

And in fifth was Matt Damon film Stillwater from Focus Features, at $2.9 million. Damon plays a burly American oil worker who travels to France to help his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin) when she is jailed for a killing she says she did not commit. 

Rounding out the top 10 were:

  • The Green Knight ($2.6 million)
  • Space Jam: A New Legacy ($2.5 million)
  • Snake Eyes ($1.6 million)
  • Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ($1.3 million)
  • F9: The Fast Saga ($1.2 million)

The Suicide Squad
 
