The ‘hardest’ part of quarantine for Yasir Hussain

Yasir Hussain is the most recent inclusion in the list of celebrities who have contracted coronavirus.

“The hardest thing is to stay away from you, Iqra Aziz,” Yasir wrote.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Iqra and Yasir welcomed their first child in July. They have named him Kabir.

Several celebrities have tested positive for and recovered from coronavirus in the past month. They shared their experience with their fans and followers and requested them to take care of themselves and their loved ones. They have advised people on some dos and don’ts during and after quarantine as well.

Adnan Siddiqui posted an important message for “panic buttons” who are always willing to share advice about the virus and end up leaving their family or friends panicking and stressed out, instead of comforting them.

Ushna Shah emphasised the need for vaccination and said that the Delta variant must be taken seriously. She wondered what she would have to go through if she hadn’t received her jab. Ushna hadn’t realised the sickness she mistook for flu was coronavirus until she lost her sense of smell.

