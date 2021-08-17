Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Entertainment

The ‘hardest’ part of quarantine for Yasir Hussain

He has tested coronavirus positive

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Yasir Hussain is the most recent inclusion in the list of celebrities who have contracted coronavirus.

“The hardest thing is to stay away from you, Iqra Aziz,” Yasir wrote. 

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

Iqra and Yasir welcomed their first child in July. They have named him Kabir.

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz blessed with baby boy

Related: Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz welcome baby boy

Several celebrities have tested positive for and recovered from coronavirus in the past month. They shared their experience with their fans and followers and requested them to take care of themselves and their loved ones. They have advised people on some dos and don’ts during and after quarantine as well.

Adnan Siddiqui posted an important message for “panic buttons” who are always willing to share advice about the virus and end up leaving their family or friends panicking and stressed out, instead of comforting them.

Adnan Siddiqui requests people to stop advising on coronavirus

Related: Adnan Siddiqui requests ‘panic buttons’ to stop advising on coronavirus

Ushna Shah emphasised the need for vaccination and said that the Delta variant must be taken seriously. She wondered what she would have to go through if she hadn’t received her jab. Ushna hadn’t realised the sickness she mistook for flu was coronavirus until she lost her sense of smell.

Ushna Shah shares a message who think celebrities spoil their children

Also read: Extremely unpleasant symptoms: Ushna Shah on testing coronavirus positive

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iqra Aziz Yasir Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
yasir hussain, iqra aziz, yasir hussain dramas, iqra aziz instagram, iqra aziz age, iqra ziz height in feet, yasir hussain sister, yasir hussain brother
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayeza Khan recreates Madhuri’s iconic song Ek Do Teen
Ayeza Khan recreates Madhuri’s iconic song Ek Do Teen
Aima Baig’s photo proves no filter is the best 'detox'
Aima Baig’s photo proves no filter is the best ‘detox’
Lahore's Heeramandi in Indian hands? Netflix says yes, do it
Lahore’s Heeramandi in Indian hands? Netflix says yes, do it
Pakistani artist designs breastplate for Cardi B’s music video
Pakistani artist designs breastplate for Cardi B’s music video
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Johny Lever sends love to ‘bhabi’ Sahiba
Johny Lever sends love to ‘bhabi’ Sahiba
Zaid Ali T and Yumna Ali reveal their baby's name
Zaid Ali T and Yumna Ali reveal their baby’s name
Pictures from Nasir Khan Jan's 'wedding party' go viral
Pictures from Nasir Khan Jan’s ‘wedding party’ go viral
Fifty Fifty’s Durdana Butt passes away
Fifty Fifty’s Durdana Butt passes away
In extreme pain: Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers
In extreme pain: Nimra Khan requests fans for prayers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.