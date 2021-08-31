Tuesday, August 31, 2021  | 22 Muharram, 1443
HOME > Entertainment

That mustache isn’t coming home: Shaniera ‘warns’ Wasim Akram

Wasim is quarantining in Melbourne

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

It looks like Wasim Akram has failed to impress wife Shaniera with his “quarantine mustache”.

Wasim flew to Australia to be with his wife and daughter but is in isolation at the moment.

He uploaded a video on the eighth day in Melbourne and shared how after being demotivated for a while he has started working out again. He shows his new bicycle and gym equipment as a Sajjad Ali song plays in the background.

Shaniera, who has been in Australia for the past eight months, often shares fun and adorable posts for Wasim. She had a rather humorous response to Wasim’s new look.

“That mustache is not coming home with you,” she commented.

Photo: Instagram/Wasim Akram

Most followers agreed with Shaniera that Wasim shouldn’t keep the mustache. They found Shaniera’s warning ‘amusing’.

Last week, Wasim shared a photo of him on the sixth day of isolation and said he looked and felt like “total junglee”.

“I’m in Melbourne to be with my wife and little princess.”

Shaniera responded by saying that she and Aiyla have been desperately waiting to have him back.

